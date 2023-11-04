Savant Capital LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

