Savant Capital LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

