Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

