Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.