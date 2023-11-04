Savant Capital LLC Purchases 3,322 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 145.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

CB stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.14.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.