Savant Capital LLC Takes $703,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,380 shares of company stock worth $5,349,110. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

