Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.45 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

