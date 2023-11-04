Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

