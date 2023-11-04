Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

