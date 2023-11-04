Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.55-$4.90 EPS.

Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.