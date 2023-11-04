Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.55-$4.90 EPS.
Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:SRE opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 60.25%.
Institutional Trading of Sempra
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.
View Our Latest Analysis on SRE
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
