Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.90 EPS.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $72.35 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.