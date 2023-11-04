Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 3.18 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.75. Serinus Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.75 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of -0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Serinus Energy news, insider James Causgrove bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,084.21). In other Serinus Energy news, insider James Causgrove bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,084.21). Also, insider Łukasz Rędziniak bought 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,600 ($5,597.47). Insiders purchased 730,000 shares of company stock worth $1,460,000 over the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

