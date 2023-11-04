Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

