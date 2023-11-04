Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,149,000 after purchasing an additional 811,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,269,000 after buying an additional 332,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.