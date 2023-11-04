Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Evercore from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. Shopify has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

