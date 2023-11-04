Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

