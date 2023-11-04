Siacoin (SC) Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $215.22 million and $8.59 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,735.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00200563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.53 or 0.00683880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00487365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00141693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,506,345,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,482,443,512 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

