SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SIF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.28. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

