SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:SIF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.28. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
