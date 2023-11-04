Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.66)-($1.22) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.51 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $91.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $300,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

