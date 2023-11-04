Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

