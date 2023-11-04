Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.90.

NYSE SPG opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

