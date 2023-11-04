Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 453,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 118.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,816.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 102,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

