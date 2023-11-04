SingularityNET Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $299.38 million and approximately $36.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,790.67 or 1.00036947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.229958 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $29,651,249.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

