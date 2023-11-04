Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

