Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans — Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

