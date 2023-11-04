Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.81.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $13,095,780,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.