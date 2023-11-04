Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.
About Smart Powerr
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.