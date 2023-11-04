Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Snap by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 136.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,687,906 shares of company stock worth $15,511,567. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.52.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

