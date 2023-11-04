Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Snap-on to earn $19.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $220.21 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.