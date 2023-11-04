SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

