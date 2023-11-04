Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $23.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUV. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

