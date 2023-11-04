SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 660,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the previous session’s volume of 130,512 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $50.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SP shares. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in SP Plus by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth $207,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

