SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,297 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp's holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.53 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $40.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56.

