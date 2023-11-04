SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,081 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

