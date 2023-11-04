SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) vs. TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Critical Analysis

TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A SPI Energy -18.33% -236.94% -15.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.12 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -0.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TGI Solar Power Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPI Energy.

0.5% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TGI Solar Power Group and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TGI Solar Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 769.44%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than TGI Solar Power Group.

Summary

SPI Energy beats TGI Solar Power Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Ewing, New Jersey.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

