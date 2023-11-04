Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportradar Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of SRAD opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,994 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,890 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,918,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

