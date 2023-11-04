Steel Dynamics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of STLD opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.21.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

