Steel Dynamics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of STLD opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
