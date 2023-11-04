StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.10 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,419 shares of company stock worth $4,274,996. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in StepStone Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 696,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,258,000 after buying an additional 106,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,110,000 after buying an additional 225,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.