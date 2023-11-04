Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.