Stifel Nicolaus Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut Topaz Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.85.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marty Staples bought 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

