Stifel Nicolaus Trims Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Target Price to $22.75

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.50 to $22.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

