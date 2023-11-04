STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of STM stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 121,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

