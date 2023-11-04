StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 1.1 %

Educational Development stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.08. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

