StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MLSS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.28.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
