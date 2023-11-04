StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

