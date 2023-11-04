StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.