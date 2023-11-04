StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RVP opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 122,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

