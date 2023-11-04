StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 739,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,526.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

