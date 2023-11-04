StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

NYSE TECK opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

