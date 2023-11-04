StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

