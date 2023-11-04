StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
