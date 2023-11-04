StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.31.

Amedisys stock opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.80.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 313,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

